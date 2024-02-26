Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool will be enjoying the afterglow of a Carabao Cup win, with Virgil van Dijk netting the all-important winner deep in extra time. The Reds have little time to rest, though, especially with their injury issues piling up rapidly.

Southampton are up next on Wednesday night, in the FA Cup, and Jurgen Klopp won't want to see his men take their foot off the gas, even with the injury issues and quick turnaround. In the meantime, we round up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Endo boost

Liverpool boss Klopp is confident that midfielder Wataru Endo will sign a new deal at Anfield when the time comes, praising his impact so far. Klopp said after the final: "I said a couple of times we are lucky (to have Endo). I am pretty sure in three or four years Wataru will sign another long-term contract at Liverpool."

"He might be 30 or 31 in the passport but he is not, he's a machine. Footballing wise he is exceptional, defensively insane. Yeah... very helpful." Endo is currently under terms until 2027, and Liverpool are not going to need to renew the deal any time soon, but the 31-year-old has is on the right path for a new deal.

Lineker on Kelleher