Darwin Nunez and Wataru Endo are both in line to start for Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez and Wataru Endo will no longer be walking a disciplinary tightrope when Liverpool face Newcastle United at Anfield on New Year's Day.

The Reds duo were sailing close to a one-match suspension during the 2-0 win over Burnley on Boxing Day. Nunez and Endo have both been booked four times so far this campaign. Premier League rules state that any player who received five yellow cards in their side's opening 19 matches must serve a ban.

However, the duo avoided a caution at Turf Moor - meaning if they are booked against Newcastle at Anfield then they'll not have to sit out a match. The threshold rises to 10 bookings in 32 matches, which means Nunez and Endo can rest easy for now.

The visit of Newcastle will be Endo's final game before he heads off to the Asian Cup as he aims to captain Japan to glory. The midfielder, signed from Stuttgart in the summer transfer window, has started to blossom at Anfield in recent weeks in the injury absence of Alexis Mac Allister. Klopp raved about Endo's performance after the Burnley triumph. “My god what a game he played," said Klopp. "He was another contender for man of the match – looking at that game without him would have been really strange. “I love him. What a boy, and what a player."