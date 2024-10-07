Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League and next face Chelsea in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be missing two key players when they face Liverpool after the international break.

The Reds will welcome Enzo Maresca’s side to Anfield on Sunday 20 October, with both outfits enjoying good starts to the season. Liverpool are the early pace-setters after delivering a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace. Diogo Jota was on target in the ninth minute to earn head coach Arne Slot a ninth win in his opening 10 games in charge.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are fourth in the table although they were held to a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest yesterday. The London side had to battle back at Stamford Bridge, with Noni Madueke cancelling out Chris Wood’s strike.

And in the closing stages, a mass brawl broke out between the two sides. During the fiery encounter, a total of six Chelsea players were booked. They included Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella - who have now picked up five Premier League yellow cards in just seven games. As a result, the defensive duo must serve a one-match ban - which will be against Liverpool.

In addition, Blues striker Nicolas Jackson was caught on video putting his hand on the face of Forest’s Morato during the melee. The Guardian reports that VAR officials spotted the incident and did not believe it was enough to dismiss the Senegal international but. Therefore, it is reported that Jackson is ‘expected to escape sanction’ but the FA will make a final decision today.