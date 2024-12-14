Arne Slot was booked in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Arne Slot will be forced to serve a one-match touchline ban.

The Liverpool head coach picked up his third yellow card of the season during today’s 2-2 draw against Fulham at Anfield. Slot was booked for remonstrating with referee Tony Harrington after Reds midfield Curtis Jones had received a caution for a foul on Alex Iwobi in the second half.

Slot had already been given yellow cards against Chelsea and Arsenal earlier in the season. Premier League rules state managers who pick up three bookings at any point in the season must serve a one-match suspension. That will be invoked when the Reds travel to Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson was sent-off in the first half of the Fulham clash for preventing a goalscoring opportunity. However, his suspension also carries over to the Carabao Cup rather than the Premier League, meaning he will be available for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday.

Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota were on target as the 10-man Reds twice battled from behind to earn a share of the spoils.