Thiago Alcantara was missing from Liverpool’s latest training session ahead of big Champions League and FA Cup games.

Liverpool head out for training. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash against Benfica at Anfield tomorrow (20.00 BST)

The Reds hold a 3-1 advantage after a win in Portugal last week and are on the cusp of a third European Cup last-four spot in five years.

The club have uploaded footage of the training session on the eve of the game.

No Thiago

However, there was no sign of Thiago Alcantara involved.

The Spain international has been in excellent form and started Liverpool's past three games.

Thiago played the entire 90 minutes of the Reds' thrilling 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Thiago Alcantara on the ball for Liverpool against Man City. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

But the midfielder could not be spotted for the Reds - the only senior player absent.

It doesn't necessarily mean that Thiago is injured, though.

Speaking to the press at lunchtime, Jurgen Klopp revealed that he once again had a fully-fit squad to select from.

The Liverpool boss said: “We have a super-intense schedule. No-one is injured, as far as I know in the moment, but we need to have a look who is fresh enough for this game and stuff like this.”

Thiago may well have been given a rest due to his injury problems this season as the Reds ensure he remains fresh for the season finale.

Indeed, Roberto Firmino was also missing from training last week ahead of the Man City trip.

Yet the Brazilian was involved at the Ethihad, coming on as a second-half substitute.