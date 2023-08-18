Curtis Jones looks set to miss Liverpool’s clash against AFC Bournemouth. The midfielder suffered a twisted ankle in training earlier this week, per The Athletic, ruling him out of action for the meeting with the Cherries at Anfield on Saturday (15.00 BST).

Jones came off the bench in the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea in their Premier League 2023-24 curtain-raiser last week. The 22-year-old was not photographed with the rest of his team-mates at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday, with his injury likely explaining his absence. There is hope Jones’ problem is not too serious and he’ll be back for next week’s trip to Newcastle United but it is a blow for Jurgen Klopp, who is already short of midfield options.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara is back in training but still not ready to be involved, having had hip surgery in April. Stefan Bajcetic underwent an adductor operation in March and is not deemed fit to play yet.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty as to whether new signing Wataru Endo will be granted a work permit in time to feature. The 30-year-old has joined Liverpool from Suttgart for a fee of £16 million, having been unveiled earlier on Friday. Klopp confirmed that the player is physically ready after already beginning the season with Stuttgart but claimed ‘we will have to see’.