Liverpool handed fresh question ahead of Man City clash after surprise drama

Liverpool face Man City in the Premier League title race but Arsenal have moved into top spot.
By Will Rooney
Published 9th Mar 2024, 19:37 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 19:43 GMT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Man City boss Pep Guardiola. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Man City boss Pep Guardiola. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Liverpool have lost top spot Premier League title race ahead of their seismic clash against Manchester City tomorrow.

That is because Arsenal moved to the summit of the table as they earned a late victory over Brentford.

The Gunners earned a 2-1 win over the Bees at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have been in imperious form, having won their previous six league games, including a 3-1 triumph over Liverpool last month.

And Mikel Arteta's side's fine run has continued, Declan Rice opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 19th minute. But a mistake from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - deputising for David Raya who can't play against parent club during a season-long loan - allowed Yoanne Wissa to net.

It appeared that the Gunners would drop points yet Kai Havertz headed home Ben White's cross with just four minutes remaining. It means that Arsenal are now a point ahead of Liverpool and two in front of City with the modern-day rivals going head-to-head at Anfield tomorrow.

