Liverpool have lost top spot Premier League title race ahead of their seismic clash against Manchester City tomorrow.

That is because Arsenal moved to the summit of the table as they earned a late victory over Brentford.

The Gunners earned a 2-1 win over the Bees at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have been in imperious form, having won their previous six league games, including a 3-1 triumph over Liverpool last month.

And Mikel Arteta's side's fine run has continued, Declan Rice opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 19th minute. But a mistake from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - deputising for David Raya who can't play against parent club during a season-long loan - allowed Yoanne Wissa to net.