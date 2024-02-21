Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday night when they face a Luton Town side who have picked up a little form over recent weeks. The Reds continue to lead the Premier League title race, but there is little room for error with Arsenal and Manchester City chasing.

Jurgen Klopp also has the extra challenge of managing a growing injury list that now includes Diogo Jota. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Frimpong boost

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong has opened the door to a potential move to Liverpool this summer. Frimpong is a wing-back who has impressed over the course of the last three years with Leverkusen, winning a Netherlands cap along the way.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Germany, and he has recently been asked about Liverpool, responding to Ziggo Sport: "Liverpool? Great club, with history. That would be great. Who knows what the future will bring.” Frimpong could be that much more likely to arrive at Anfield should Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso make the move first.

Alonso battle

Speaking of Xabi Alonso, Bayern Munich are said to be chasing a deal to hire the Leverkusen boss. Liverpool have been heavily linked with appointing their former midfielder with Jurgen Klopp set to walk away at the end of this season.