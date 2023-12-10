Man Utd suffered a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth and are now without a key player to compound their misery.

Erik ten Hag gave a harsh verdict of his Manchester United squad after the 3-0 loss to Bournemouth.

Manchester United will be without captain Bruno Fernandes when they face Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Red Devils captain must serve a one-match suspension after picking up five league bookings. Fernandes' latest caution arrived in United's chastening 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford. The Cherries were full value for all three points as they beat the Red Devils away from home for the first time in history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loss leaves United sixth in the Premier League table - some 10 points behind leaders Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side had to battle from behind to earn a 2-1 triumph at Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils make the trip to Anfield next weekend - but will have to cope without their skipper Fernandes. After United's loss, under-fire head coach Erik ten Hag claimed that his current squad is not good enough to find consistency. "As a squad we are not good enough to be consistent and we have to work as a squad to improve that,” ten Hag said. “So we are really inconsistent. We have the abilities to do it every game and every third day.