Roberto Firmino has returned to Liverpool training.

The Reds striker was spotted with the rest of the squad during today’s session at the AXA Training Centre.

Firmino has missed the past six games after suffering a muscle injury. He travelled with the rest of the squad for Monday night’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City but did not feature on the bench. The Brazilian was, however, serenaded by the travelling Kopites as he prepares to leave at the end of the season.

Saturday’s clash against Aston Villa will be Firmino’s final game at Anfield, having opted for pastures new when his contract comes to a conclusion. Jurgen Klopp was hopeful that the 31-year-old would be back in training when Liverpool returned after being given a day off yesterday - and that is the case.