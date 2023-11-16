Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool could end up with a clearer run at one of their reported January targets. The Reds are being linked with a move for a number of players in the winter, with Jurgen Klopp expected to further strengthen his squad after a busy summer.

One of the players being linked is Athletic Club star Nico Williams, who has been attracting attention with his performances in La Liga, shining on one side of a front three that also heavily features his brother Inaki, who is also a winger.

Williams has been linked with a move to Liverpool, and is out of contract next summer as things stand. But it's no secret that the 21-year-old is in contract talks with his current side, Athletic Club, who can usually afford to spend significantly on wages due to their Basque transfer policy. The club only signs players who were born or raised in the Basque Country, saving them millions in possible transfer fees.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Williams would be willing to sign a new contract on the condition he gets a release clause that would still be affordable to a club competing at the very top level. That would give him the freedom to decide when to move on should there be interest in the future, although the new deal would likely mean he wouldn't be on the move in the coming winter or summer.