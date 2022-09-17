Thiago Alcantara recently returned from a hamstring injury for Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara has not been included in Spain's squad for the upcoming international duty.

The Liverpool midfielder fails to make Luis Enrique's set-up for Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal.

Thiago has recently returned from a hamstring injury he suffered on the opening day of the Premier League season - a 2-2 draw at Fulham.

The Reds missed the former Bayern Munich maestro while he was unavailable as they picked up only two wins in their five league games.

Thiago returned to fitness when coming off the bench in last week's sobering 4-1 Champions League loss to Napoli.

He started Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat of Ajax as he delivered an impressive performance.

But Thiago has been omitted from Spain's squad, likely because of his lack of game-time.

Certainly, the 31-year-old will be disappointed with the World Cup in Qatar starting in just two months' time. He hasn’t played for his country since their penalty-shootout loss to Italy in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

However, it does represent a boost for Liverpool. It means that Thiago will have additional time to continue improving his fitness levels and ensure he doesn't break down again.

Jurgen Klopp's side have their well-documented injury problems in central midfield. Jordan Henderson is sidelined but is expected to return to availability after the international break.