Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on July 10, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez has been backed to have an improved second season at Liverpool.

The striker signed for the Reds from Benfica last summer for an initial fee of £64 million. He scored 15 goals in 42 appearances in his maiden campaign at Anfield. He endured ups and downs at times, though, and netted only once after March before missing the final three games with a toe injury.

Nunez reported back to the AXA Training Centre for pre-season training last weekend as he aims to build on his opening 12 months. And Adrian believes that the Uruguay international will be more relaxed in his surroundings this term - and that will yield better performances.

Speaking to LFC TV, the goalkeeper - who is into his fifth season at Anfield after penning a one-year contract extension - said: "He's desperate to start scoring goals again, looking forward to the first friendly and to play and score some goals.

“I think he helped [us] a lot last season but I think this second season for him will be more calm. He has the experience of the first [season] now and he had to learn many things as well because he's still very young – but I think he can help us a lot."

Jurgen Klopp suggested that Nunez was struggling to learn English in April, which was a reason why he hadn't made the impact tha some had expected.

But Adrian revealed that the 24-year-old is starting to pick up the language, while Luis Diaz - who arrived in January 2022 from Porto for up to £50 million - is also making developments with his English.

“After Millie (James Milner) left, obviously I'm the most experienced player in the dressing room now," Adrian added.

“I have that role as well. I try to help the youngsters. We have a big Latin group as well, so I try to help them to settle as quick as possible – like Darwin [Nunez] learning English and Luis [Diaz] improving as well. We are like a family. We have to help each other to adapt as quick as possible, to play and to perform as well as possible. I'm one of the team players that tries to help and is ready for any opportunity.

“It's not that easy (learning a new language). I suffered myself with my first season at West Ham in 2013. Obviously you want to perform at your top level as quickly as possible but sometimes the new language you have to learn it so quick, learn the basic vocabulary.

“They are doing well, to be honest. They are trying. I think this season they will improve a lot as they start listening more. Even this morning, I was talking with Darwin and he was asking me for some stuff. At the end of the day, a big part of being involved in the team you have to speak the basics.