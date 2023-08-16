Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 16, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been going through their preparations ahead of Saturday’s clash against AFC Bournemouth at Anfield.

The Reds opened the 2023-24 Premier League season with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea last Saturday. A point was a fair result, with Jurgen Klopp’s side being put on the back foot for much of the second half despite Luis Diaz opening the scoring.

You can imagine it’s been a busy week for Klopp off the pitch. With Liverpool still to recruit a new defensive midfielder after Moises Caicedo opted to join Chelsea - and Romeo Lavia also heading to Stamford Bridge - fresh options are required to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

But the Reds boss has also had to plan for Bournemouth and indeed overlooked today’s session at the AXA Training Centre. And from photos uploaded by the media team, Klopp’s midfield options may well be bolstered by Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international was spotted with the ball at his feet, which suggests he may be back closing in on a return to the match-day squad. Thiago required hip surgery in April and has been recovering from his setback since. He did not make an appearance during pre-season and sat out the Chelsea game. But should he be available to face Bournemouth then it will be a marked boost.

However, Stefan Bajcetic - who had an adductor operation in March - was not with the rest of his team-mates. Liverpool are being cautious with the 18-year-old given his age to ensure he does not suffer any further problems down the line.

What’s more, Curtis Jones was not spotted. The midfielder made a substitute appearance against Chelsea and ended last season in imperious form. It’s not to say that Jones has a fitness issue as he could have been absent for a reason or just not photographed. The same goes for Joel Matip, who was on the bench at Chelsea but was not snapped.

Conor Bradley, who enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 season on loan at Bolton Wanderers and started the opening two pre-season friendlies, has been recovering from a minor injury. Nat Phillips was missing from training last week and again seemed to be absent.

Ben Doak came off the bench against Chelsea and appears to be in selection for Bournemouth as he trained. Youngsters Melkamu Frauendorf and Lewis Koumas were also involved as well as goalkeepers Marcelo Pitaluga, Vítězslav Jaroš and Fabian Mrozek.

Liverpool players spotted in training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros, Mrozek

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Thiago, Elliott.