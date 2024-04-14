Liverpool handed major Alisson Becker boost as Jurgen Klopp makes five changes vs Palace
Alisson Becker makes a return from injury to start for Liverpool against Crystal Palace.
The Reds goalkeeper has been absent for two months with a hamstring injury. But Alisson is now deemed ready to return to action, which is a major boost for Liverpool in their Premier League title bid as he replaced Caoimhin Kelleher between the posts.
In total, Jurgen Klopp makes five changes from Thursday’s sobering 3-0 loss against Atalanta in the Europa League. Conor Bradley is back at right-back for Joe Gomez while Andy Robertson comes in for Kostas Tsimikas on the opposite side of defence.
In attack, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz are restored for Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo respectively.
A win for Liverpool will see them move top of the Premier League table ahead of Arsenal’s clash against Aston Villa later in the afternoon.
Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Endo, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.
