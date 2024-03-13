Liverpool handed major boost in the Premier League title race as big injury update emerges
Manchester City have been handed a major injury blow in the Premier League title race.
City shared a thrilling 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend - and it leaves the race to be crowned champions wide open. Pep Guardiola's defending champions are one point behind the Reds and Arsenal with 10 games to go.
However, City will have to cope without Ederson for a period. The goalkeeper suffered a thigh injury against Liverpool when he hacked down Darwin Nunez inside the box, which allowed Alexis Mac Allister to equalise from the penalty spot on 50 minutes.
Multiple reports have suggested that Ederson will be on the sidelines for up to four weeks. As a result, the Brazil international could miss City's seismic clash against Arsenal on Sunday 31 March as well Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace - along with the Etihad Stadium outfit's FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United on Saturday.
It means that Stefan Ortega, who replaced Ederson in the 56th minute of the Liverpool draw, will deputise.