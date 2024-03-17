Manchester United appear to have suffered a late injury blow ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool this afternoon (15.30 GMT).

The Reds make the trip to Old Trafford as they bid to continue their quest to claim a quadruple this season. Jurgen Klopp's side are enjoying a fine campaign while United are enduring contrasting fortunes. They sit just sixth in the Premier League table and the FA Cup is their last-remaining salvation in terms of silverware.

However, it looks like key midfielder Casemiro will be absent for the Red Devils. The five-time Champions League winner has been withdrawn from Brazil's squad for next week's international break and replaced by Porto forward Pepe.

It suggests that Casemiro will be absent against Liverpool in the last-eight encounter.

Brazil boss Dorival Junior said: "We have just received a report from Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar. From a pre-list made by the Brazilian National Team’s technical committee with 50 names, 13 of them were already away due to injury at their clubs.

"Unfortunately, we also lost Casemiro. Therefore, Pepê, from Porto, a native striker who now plays as a midfielder, is called up."

United are expected to welcome back Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to their squad against Liverpool, while Mason Mount returned to training earlier this week.