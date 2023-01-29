Moises Caicedo has been ruled out for Brighton against Liverpool.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with Leandro Trossard after scoring their sides second goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at American Express Community Stadium on September 04, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Moises Caicedo will not play for Brighton & Hove Albion against Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round today.

The midfielder has been ruled out of action as he tries to push for a departure ahead of the January transfer window closing on Tuesday.

Caicedo has been at the heart of Brighton’s push for European football this season. In total, he’s made 25 appearances and scored two goals for the sixth-placed Seagulls. But the Ecuador international has revealed on social media he wants to leave the Amex Stadium after Arsenal had a £60 million bid rejected.

Caicedo did not training with the rest of his Brighton team-mates yesterday, acccording to The Athletic. And Roberto De Zerbi has told the 21-year-old to stay away until 1 February, with the Seagulls wanting to keep him for the second half of the season.