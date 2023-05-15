Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that Brighton are braced to lose Liverpool target Alex Mac Allister this summer.

The Seagulls’ dream season continued as they earned a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium yesterday. It bolstered Brighton’s chances of qualifying for Europe for the first time in the club’s history as they currently sit sixth in the table.

A key player for the south-coast outfit this season has been Mac Allister. The midfielder has scored 11 goals in total while he helped Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last December.

With Liverpool plotting a midfield rebuild in the upcoming transfer window, Mac Allister is high on their list. A reported £70 million price tag has been slapped on his head and some outlets have suggested the Reds are close to an agreement.

speaking to Sky Sports after the Arsenal win, Brighton boss De Zerbi conceded that Mac Allister and fellow engine-room operator Moises Caicedo could depart. He said: “For sure we will lose some players, maybe Caicedo, maybe Mac Allister. We have to be ready to bring other good players.”

Mac Allister is one of several players linked with a switch to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side look set to miss out on Champions League football amid a largely underwhelming 2022-23 campaign and need reinforcements if they’re to again challenge for major honours.

