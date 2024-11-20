Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool prepare to face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday when the season recommences.

Kopites welcomed the news that Virgil van Dijk returned to Merseyside sooner than expected.

It came as somewhat of a surprise that the Liverpool captain was released from Netherlands duty after their 4-0 win over Hungary. But given that van Dijk had been suffering 'minor complaints' according to Oranje manager Ronald Koeman, he was not required for the Nations League clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina. It was a prudent decision given that Van Dijk is now aged 33 and scarcely misses a game for Liverpool. The Reds captain has already made 15 appearances this campaign.

Given Arne Slot's side's upcoming fixtures, it was a major boost that Van Dijk did not play for the Netherlands against Bosnia. Liverpool travel to Southampton on Sunday before they have huge games against Real Madrid in the Champions League and then Premier League title rivals Manchester City. The game against City could well define which outfit is crowned champions, with Liverpool presently boasting a five-point lead.

Slot may well have messaged his compatriot Koeman and thanked him for such a decision. And the Anfield head coach could well be in touch with the former Everton manager to express gratitude again. That is because Koeman handed breathers to Reds pair Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo for the 1-1 draw against Bosnia.

Gravenberch has been in scintillating form since Slot took over in the Liverpool hot seat. He's been deployed in the number-six role and thrived for the Premier League leaders. Yet given that Wataru Endo is the only other out-and-out defensive midfielder but had found himself reduced to a bit-part role this term, with Slot preferring a ball-playing option in the position.

Like Van Dijk, Gravenberch has been ever-present in the league and Europe so respite has been in short supply. However, the ex-Bayern Munich man played for just 19 minutes against Bosnia as he replaced Brian Brobbey.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo's involvement in the fixture was even less and came off the bench for the final 13 minutes for Noa Lang. Gakpo has not featured as prominently as Gravenberch yet is still classed as a regular starter by Slot. The ex-PSV attacker has largely been utilised on the left wing and has been rotated with Luis Diaz. Gakpo has six goals and two assists in 16 outings.

Given that Diaz and Darwin Nunez are travelling back from South America, it means that Gakpo will be fresher than the pair for the Southampton game and could therefore feature from the outset.