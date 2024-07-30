Liverpool handed Nico Williams transfer hope as private 'promise' could decide future

Getty Images

Nico Williams has been linked with Liverpool, Barcelona, Chelsea and PSG this summer.

Nico Williams is reportedly set to stay at Athletic Bilbao for another season.

The winger was one of the top performers at Euro 2024 as he helped Spain to glory. He was a key player for La Rioja and opened the scoring in the 2-1 win over England in the final. Williams also enjoyed a splendid 2023-24 campaign in which in plundered eight goals and 19 assists. Bilbao were crowned Copa del Rey champions and finished fifth in La Liga.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a swathe of clubs in the summer transfer window. Liverpool are reportedly one who have been monitoring Williams, who has a £49 million release clause. Barcelona have been regarded as the frontrunners to sign him, though, especially as he is close friends with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

However, Spanish outlet Sport has reported that Williams may not be on the move in the coming weeks. It is claimed that he could stay at Bilbao after making a promise to his brother, Inaki, to play in the Europa League together for at least one season. Interestingly, the final is to take place at the club's San Mamés stadium - and reaching the showpiece at their home could be tempting. In addition, it is said that the interest from Paris Saint-Germain has made things more complicated and that Athletic are not willing to sell.

Meanwhile, Relavo reports that Barca have ‘less optimism’ about signing Williams this summer. Meanwhile, La Vanguardia suggests that the wide man has ‘doubts’ about moving to the Catalan outfit.