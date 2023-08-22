Register
BREAKING
Johnson-Thompson wins remarkable gold at World Athletics Championship
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Liverpool handed perfect boost for Newcastle United and Aston Villa games as decision made

Alexis Mac Allister red card overturned.

By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 18:12 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 18:14 BST

Alexis Mac Allister’s red card has been overturned - meaning he’s available for Liverpool’s clash against Newcastle United.

The Reds midfielder was sent off for a tackle on Ryan Christie in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth. However, Liverpool appealed the decision as they - like many others - felt the red card was harsh.

That has proven successful, meaning that Mac Allister will not serve a three-match ban. A Liverpool statement said: “Alexis Mac Allister will not serve a suspension after a successful appeal against the red card he received during Saturday’s victory over AFC Bournemouth.

“The Liverpool midfielder was sent off in the second half of the Premier League fixture following a tackle on Ryan Christie.

“A club appeal against the suspension has now been upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission, meaning Mac Allister is eligible for selection when the Reds travel to Newcastle United on Sunday.”

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedAston Villa