Alexis Mac Allister’s red card has been overturned - meaning he’s available for Liverpool’s clash against Newcastle United.

The Reds midfielder was sent off for a tackle on Ryan Christie in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth. However, Liverpool appealed the decision as they - like many others - felt the red card was harsh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That has proven successful, meaning that Mac Allister will not serve a three-match ban. A Liverpool statement said: “Alexis Mac Allister will not serve a suspension after a successful appeal against the red card he received during Saturday’s victory over AFC Bournemouth.

“The Liverpool midfielder was sent off in the second half of the Premier League fixture following a tackle on Ryan Christie.