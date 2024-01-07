Liverpool handed £69m Kylian Mbappe boost as Leeds United man 'on radar'

Liverpool find themselves in a strong position as the January transfer window begins to gather pace. The Reds sit on top of the Premier League table and at the time of writing, they are still competing on four fronts, with a Carabao Cup semi-final to be played next week.

However, the club might be tempted to dip into the transfer market in the coming weeks in order to ensure they have what they need to get over the line. Here’s a look at the transfer headlines coming out of Anfield this evening.

Mbappe latest

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make their move for Kylian Mbappe, who is willing to waive a huge fee in order to facilitate a transfer this summer. Mbappe is expected by many to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and he is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any new club.

The Reds are said to be one club preparing to make their approach for the French superstar and it could come as music to their ears to hear that Mbappe is willing to sacrifice a £69m payment to make a move happen. The attacker triggered the loyalty bonus last summer by staying with PSG and according to the Mirror, he is willing to forgo it should a move materialise this summer.

It should be said that Mbappe hasn’t ruled out the possibility of staying in the French capital, but Liverpool may well be keen to ensure he doesn’t.

Championship man eyed

Jurgen Klopp’s side are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. Anfield Watch claim Summerville has cropped up on the Reds’ radar and the club could see him as a potential option for this summer’s transfer window.

Summerville has already been linked with a move to the Premier League this month, with Newcastle United said to be keen. The winger has been Leeds’ brightest in the Championship this season, recording 12 goals and six assists as the club look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.