Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during a training session at Axa Training Centre on December 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has been afforded the luxury of leaving out four of his key Liverpool players out of the Europa League clash against Union SG.

With the Reds already securing top spot in Group E and moving into the knockout stage, the encounter in Belgium is a dead-rubber for the visitors. It means that Klopp can rotate his squad as much as he likes. Youngsters including Ben Doak, Conor Bradley, and Kaide Gordon are all in the frame to feature from the outset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only 12 senior players have made the trip to Union. Liverpool have opted to leave captain Virgil van Dijk, vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold, talisman Mo Salah and goalkeeper Alisson Becker on Merseyside. It means the quartet will all get eight days rest ahead of Manchester United's visit to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Certainly, that is welcome news for Liverpool, who will be without Alexis Mac Allister again because of a nasty cut sustained in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United last week. Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Alisson are all at the nucleus of Klopp's side and they'll be able to replenish ahead of the showdown with United. Liverpool are top of the table and 10 points ahead of Erol ten Hag's outfit, who sit sixth.