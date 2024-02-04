Jurgen Klopp. (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Wataru Endo is set to return to Liverpool duty earlier than expected.

The midfielder's dream of winning the Asian Cup with Japan is over after a shock 2-1 loss against Iran. The Samurai Blue suffered a 2-1 loss courtesy of a 96th-minute penalty - meaning Endo will not spearhead his country to glory in Qatar.

Endo has missed Liverpool's previous six games after linking up with Japan. They were favourites to win the competition, having finished top of their group ahead of Spain and Germany at the 2022 World Cup before losing to Croatia on penalties in the last 16.

However, their elimination from the Asian Cup means will fly back to Merseyside ahead of anticipated. Liverpool face Arsenal today in what will likely be the final game he'll miss but should be back available for next weekend's clash against Burnley at Anfield.

Before Endo jetted off to Qatar, as well as Mo Salah departing for the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked: “I said, if I wish you good luck, it would be a lie!

“That’s not what I did, obviously. From a personal point of view, I would be happy if they went out of the group stage but it’s probably not possible, and then they can go and win it as well.

“Good luck, see you, come back healthy, that’s pretty much the words. Now we have to deal with it and will deal with it.