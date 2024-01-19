Liverpool may have been given some good news regarding one of their potential targets in the January transfer window - former footballer turned pundit Frank McAvennie has said that Michael Olise 'does not want' to join Manchester United.

This would seemingly leave the door wide open for Liverpool to make a move - but McAvennie also said that he believes he is 'not a top player' at this stage in his career. Aged just 22, Olise still has plenty of developing to do, despite his already-impressive skillset.

Nevertheless, the former Celtic forward believes that Olise would be 'better off somewhere else'. Whether this will be at Liverpool or elsewhere remains to be seen - the Reds could ramp up their efforts to bring another winger on board in January, following an injury sustained by Mohamed Salah for Egypt at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

This season, Olise is enjoying a fruitful campaign, despite being ruled out from August until mid-November with a hamstring injury. So far, he has scored five goals in nine Premier League games, alongside a single assist.

What did Frank McAvennie say about Michael Olise's transfer intentions?

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said: "Players do not want to go to Man United, and neither will he. No disrespect to Olise, but he’s not a top player. Not yet. They’re just trying to pick everyone in world football at the moment. Players go there and get lost, and this boy at Crystal Palace won’t want to go there. It’s a strange place.