Liverpool sit fifth in the Premier League table with Man Utd, Newcastle United and Brighton all suffering defeats.

Liverpool's hopes of securing European qualification for next season have been handed a surprise boost.

The Reds earned a sixth successive victory last Saturday by edging past Brentford 1-0 at Anfield. Mo Salah netted the only goal of the game in the first half - which saw him move level alongside Steven Gerrard on the club’s all-time scoring charts on 186.

The triumph propelled Jurgen Klopp's men onto 62 points and within one point of the Premier League top four. Although the Liverpool boss has played his side's chances of reaching the Champions League down, subsequent results couldn't have gone any better.

Manchester United, in fourth, were beaten 1-0 by West Ham United on Sunday evening. That means the Red Devils remain just ahead of Liverpool but have a game in hand. Meanwhile, third-placed Newcastle United - who are three points above the Reds having played one match fewer - lost 2-0 against Arsenal.

Klopp believes that the Europa League is the competition Liverpool should be aiming to be in next term.

Brighton have been one of the most impressive teams this season and are aiming to qualify for Europe for the first time in the club's history. However, the Seagulls suffered a shock 5-1 loss to the Reds' bitter rivals Everton at the AMEX Stadium last night. The Toffees’ win moved them out of the relegation zone and up to 16th.

Brighton still have two games in hand - but even if they win the pair, Liverpool will still be a point ahead in the standings.

The Reds are next in action when they travel to Leicester City on Monday 15 May. United face Wolves two days earlier while Newcastle make the trip to Leeds United.

