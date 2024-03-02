Bobby Clark makes his full Premier League debut in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old midfielder features from the outset amid ongoing injury issues. Clark came off the bench in last weekend's Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley and also started the 3-0 FA Cup victory over Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp makes a total of four changes at the City Ground. Ibrahima Konate comes in the Jarell Quansah at centre-back, while Andy Robertson is back from illness to start at left-back over Kostas Tsimikas.

Alexis Mac Allister replaces James McConnell, with Joe Gomez remaining in the No.6 role. Luis Diaz is restored to the attack after Lewis Koumas' debut goal.

There are also three players who have returned from injury that boost Liverpool's bench. Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo are included but Mo Salah remains sidelined.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, VVD, Robertson, Gomez, Clark, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.