Liverpool have a Stefan Bajcetic ‘problem’ they can’t ignore ahead of Crystal Palace

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League with Stefan Bajcetic likely to make a seventh successive start.

Kopites have had to build up a tolerance to sobering defeats this season.

After witnessing just four losses throughout the entirety of last campaign, Tuesday’s 5-2 reverse to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg was the 11th in all competitions throughout 2022-23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Being beaten by Real, in usual circumstances, would be palatable. But meekly surrendering a two-goal lead and shipping five goals at home was another low point Jurgen Klopp’s side hit.

Credit to those who remained inside Anfield for the majority. There could have been mass numbers who headed for the turnstiles after Karim Benzema compounded more misery on Liverpool. Most remained in their seats, although they were scarcely trying to cajole the Reds into edging back into the game. A solemn atmosphere was palpable as they stoicly saw the rest of the game out.

But in the 85th minute, supporters put their malaise aside for a brief moment. As Stefan Bajcetic’s number went up on the fourth official board and he hurried towards the touchline, those inside the stadium gave him the standing ovation he deserved.

The 18-year-old was making his 16th appearance of the season - and it was, without a doubt, the biggest game of his career. Bajcetic has firmly established himself in Klopp’s ailing midfield. Both Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson hailed the youngster as Liverpool’s best player of late.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, the Spaniard was exposed at times against Madrid in what was markedly the toughest opposition he’s faced in his fledgling career. His inexperience in certain situations was stark and he was profligate in possession.

But that isn’t to say that Bajcetic doesn’t deserve to keep his spot when Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace this evening. Far from it. His bravery and willingness against Europe’s kingpin shouldn’t go inconspicuous. A sweeping pass to the right started the move for Liverpool‘s opening goal, while only three players throughout the evening had more touches of the ball.

The problem the Reds have when it comes to Bajcetic is that he shouldn’t be heading to Selhurst Park as the cast-iron starter of the midfield three. At the beginning of the campaign, making an impact at under-21 level for Bajcetic - who can still represent the under-18s - would have been the target. Instead, he heads into the Palace clash highly likely to be handed a seventh straight start.

In truth, seven appearances throughout the campaign would have been an achievement for Bajcetic. It would have represented profound progress and an encouraging sign for the future. Instead, the teenager’s carrying the burden of a debilitated engine room and there’s no excuse that numbers are scant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of Klopp’s options, only Thiago Alcantara is injured. However, if you asked supporters who should join Bajcetic in the middle of the park in south London, a sundry of answers would be given. Klopp has quantity rather than quality at his disposal.

Fabinho, after appearing to have turned a corner in the previous two games, found himself bypassed too easily and his clumsy touch led to Madrid’s fifth goal. Henderson started brightly but swiftly withered.

There are no obvious replacements for either, though, with arguments against every other midfield option who could come in. James Milner is now 37, while the enigma Naby Keita didn’t do enough in four games he recently started. Playing Harvey Elliott would mean having two teenagers in the middle of the park while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho and Arthur Melo have been omitted from the past two Premier League squads.