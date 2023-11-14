Liverpool pair Curtis Jones, right, and Harvey Elliott. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Curtis Jones has every attribute needed to continue being a regular for Liverpool.

That is the verdict of Lee Carsley, who revealed the midfielder is one of the most talented players he has ever coached in his career.

Jones was at the fulcrum of England under-21s' European Championship triumph in Romania and Georgia last summer. He made five appearances in the tournament and was credited with the winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Spain in the final.

Jones struggled to nail down a spot in Liverpool's starting line-up after breaking through from the academy ranks. In the previous two campaigns, he was hampered by injuries before featuring in the Reds' final nine games of 2022-23. And despite Jurgen Klopp signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch for a combined fee of around £150 million in the transfer window, Jones has kept his berth when he's been available.

Carsley was speaking ahead of England under-21s' fixture against Northern Ireland at Goodison Park next week. The young Lions head coach compared Jones to Cole Palmer, who signed for Chelsea from Manchester City for £42.5 million and has now been given a call-up to the England senior squad - and believes the 22-year-old's performances have been 'outstanding' for Liverpool.

Carsley said: "He's a lot like Cole [Palmer]. I'm not surprised one bit. Curtis would be up there with one of the most talented players I've worked with. He's got everything that you need as a midfielder.

