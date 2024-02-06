Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a paucity of positives that could be taken from Liverpool's 3-1 loss against Arsenal.

Even the most optimistic and staunch supporters could not deny that the Reds got what they deserved at the Emirates Stadium. Jurgen Klopp did not try to put a PR spin on the result, either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool were second-best in all aspects of the encounter - and their advantage at the summit of the Premier League was slashed to two points. To compound the defeat, Ibrahima Konate was sent off for two bookable offences and must now serve a one-match ban.

One crumb of comfort that Kopites can take is that Liverpool suffered just a second Premier League loss of the season. The other also came in north London in September when they fell to a 2-1 reverse against Tottenham. That was despite Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota being given controversial red cards, as well as Spurs' winning arriving deep into stoppage-time when Joel Matip sliced into his own net.

The other bit of cheer was that Thiago Alcantara made his return from a lengthy injury absence. The midfielder hadn't played for Liverpool for more than nine months following a hip injury. Surgery last April was designed to ensure was fully fit for pre-season heading into the 2023-24 season. Instead, he's been hampered by a series of setbacks, having returned to training on a couple of occasions.

But after being back in sessions with the rest of Klopp's squad for around a week, he was given an outing against Arsenal. Coming off the bench in the 84th minute, it was a cameo that did not change the sway of the game. However, getting a feel for being back on the big stage augurs well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There's no doubt that Thiago oozes quality when he is available. If he could have remained fit more frequently since joining from Bayern Munich in September 2020, the Spain international could well have joined Anfield's pantheon of midfield greats. In terms of talent alone, he's right up there. Yet his injury problems have been well documented. It's why a departure at the end of the season when his contract expires is the highly likely conclusion. Last campaign, he played only 18 times in the Premier League. Despite being named in the PFA Team of the Year when Liverpool finished a point behind champions Manchester City in 2021-22, Thiago featured in 25 top-flight games and in one fewer during his maiden season in 2020-21.

Turning 33 in April and likely to be one of the higher earners, having signed from Bayern after they won the Treble for the second time in the club's history, an exit appears inevitable.

Liverpool's midfield is evolving. Last summer, Alexis Mac Allister (25), Dominik Szoboszlai (23) and Ryan Gravenberch (21) were recruited and are still to hit their peak years, while academy products Curtis Jones (23), Harvey Elliott (20) and Stefan Bajcetic (19) are in the same category.

However, that's not to say that Klopp will be looking to utilise Thiago for the remainder of 2023-24. If he can stay fit then Liverpool have a classy operator on their hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There's the opportunity to deploy Thiago in one of the number-eight roles. But the ex-Barcelona man could also feature in the number-six position - particularly in home games. Mac Allister isn't a traditional defensive midfielder but has operated in the remit for a large chunk of his appearances since signing from Brighton. However, he is press-resistant and able to cut through teams from deeper. Thiago's mesmerising passing prowess could prove a potent weapon.

But it might be Thiago's influence on Mac Allister and the rest of Liverpool's engine room that is his biggest contribution both for the present and the future. Certainly, assistant manager Pep Lijnders reckons that will be the case.

We miss Thiago, huh? I miss him a lot,” the Reds’ assistant manager told reporters in October. “Can you imagine our midfield, our new players everybody is speaking about, then you have Thiago Alcantara in the middle as well? Guiding the others, the experience, the way he passes, the way he moves. Everything. We really miss him but it will take time."