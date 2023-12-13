Jurgen Klopp speaks with Nat Phillips during Liverpool training. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp gave a curt reply when asked if Liverpool will utilise the transfer market in January as a remedy to their injury blow.

With Joel Matip suffering a potential season-ending ruptured ACL, questions have been asked if the Reds are left with enough depth in the position. Liverpool are presently in the Premier League title race, sitting at the top of the table, while they harbour ambitions of going all of the way in the Europa League. They're also in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and their FA Cup campaign begins the first weekend of January.

It's easy why some may think dipping into the transfer market is the solution. Klopp doesn't think that way, however. "In eight years here, I just never understand this. You always talk about transfers as if they would be the easiest thing in the world," the Anfield boss Klopp told reporters.

"Just bring in a player, find the money for it, as if we have endless money. I really don't understand it. Everybody, you, the fans, everyone talks about it. They all cost money. It has to be the right player. Tell me a club who wants to sell a top, top centre-half who could play for Liverpool?

"Why should we start that process? We've only known for a few days that Joel will be out for a long time, which is really bad for us. We still have four centre-halves which is absolutely alright.

"If we'd had a fifth one already in before that, then it would have been a completely different team dynamic. He wouldn't have been involved and we wouldn't have seen steps with him or him. It was perfect. Is it perfect now? I'd say as long as we can go with this four then yes. If not then it will be a bit more tricky with the amount of games coming up.

"It was never wonderland where you bring in a world-class centre-half until the other is fit again. Other clubs don't put them under the Christmas tree for us and say: 'Take it and use it as long as you need it.'. I didn't really think about it [buying a centre-back in January]. I don't think so to be honest."

It seems that Klopp is happy with his options, then. Virgil van Dijk has been back to his imperious best this season after he hit a dip last term. Ibrahima Konate has played in a World Cup final for France and is as good as any of his counterparts in the Premier League, although his workload will be balanced. Joe Gomez was van Dijk's regular partner Liverpool claimed the Premier League crown in 2019-20 and is enjoying a fine campaign having operated in various positions.

Meanwhile, the emergence of Jarell Quansah has been eye-catching. The 20-year-old has already made two Premier League starts and 12 appearances in all competitions. Klopp and his coaching staff's faith in Quansah is vast. Klopp has already been caught calling the England under-21 international Virgil van Dijk 2.0. A quartet of players for two positions is ample cover and competition. But there will be some who fear that it's not enough if Liverpool are to fight on four fronts.

But Klopp will be wary that he has Nat Phillips returns next month as his loan spell at Celtic comes to a close. In truth, it has been a difficult far for the 26-year-old at the Scottish champions. Phillips has made just eight appearances so far, while he's been left on the bench in six matches having arrived with an ankle injury

The former Bolton defender has played in Celtic's previous two games. A 4-1 victory over Hibernian was followed up by a 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock last weekend - with Phillips scoring an own goal for Killie's equaliser. Speaking on Phillips' impact before the Kilmarnock reverse, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Nat’s an experienced player. He’s very good in the air and attacks the ball well. In both boxes he’s very strong. It’s one of his key strengths.

“He came in on a short-term loan to help us in an emergency period and he’s been fantastic since he’s come in, his whole demeanour and behaviour around the place. He was injured when he first came in and the guys that have played have done really well. It’s the one position in the field where I’m reluctant to make changes. And when I say one position I include two players because centre halves balance off each other. That fluency is important, other positions can change but in the two centre halves you’ll make minimal changes."

Summer signings Gustaf Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki along with Cameron Carter-Vickers have struggled to stay fit for the Hoops although the former was on the bench against Kilmarnock. Meanwhile, Liam Scales has been a mainstay.

As things stand, Phillips will be returning to Liverpool next month. No doubt, he'll be disappointed by his experience north of the border but it can be used as a learning curve.

After all, he and Rhys Williams - who has not played a league game during his loan at Aberdeen and reportedly could head back to Merseyside prematurely - helped Liverpool secure Champions League qualification in 2020-21 amid an injury crisis when van Dijk, Gomez and Matip were all out with long-term problems.

"These two boys, playing like that, it is incredible, absolutely incredible," said Klopp. "That was a proper crash course in a Premier League education, and they have learned so much,” Klopp said. “It’s a sign for all our kids at Liverpool in the academy. It’s possible - it shows it’s possible - just work hard."