Liverpool will already be missing Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Liverpool recalled Owen Beck from his loan spell at Dundee earlier this month to ease their left-back crisis.

The 21-year-old returns to Anfield to provide cover in the injury absence of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. Robertson has been absent since October after suffering a shoulder injury while on Scotland duty and won't be back available for the Reds until later this month, at the earlier.

Tsimikas, meanwhile, broke his collarbone in a 1-1 draw against Premier League title rivals Arsenal on 22 December. As a result, Beck - who thrived at Dundee recording two goals and two assists in 20 appearances - was recalled by the Reds to provide cover.

Liverpool travel to Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on Sunday (16.30 GMT). However, Beck will be unavailable for selection. The Wales youth international picked up two bookings in Scottish League Cup games against Bonnyrigg Rose and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in July.

He earned a one-match ban and but that was not served north of the border. Dundee crashed out of the League Cup at the group stage while their Scottish FA Cup campaign does not start until later this month. As a consequence, per The Athletic, Beck's suspension carries over into the FA Cup as it has not been served.