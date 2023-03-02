Liverpool are up to sixth in the Premier League after their 2-0 defeat of Wolves.

Kopites leaving for the turnstiles at Anfield won’t have built their hopes up. They’re only too aware of the disappointment they’ve been dealt on numerous occasions when doing so this season.

From a 9-0 demolition job of Bournemouth to a steely 1-0 defeat of champions Manchester City, there have been some fine wins, no doubt. Yet Liverpool’s campaign has been smattered with lustless performances and results that have been almost unfathomable against the backdrop of falling agonisingly short of an unprecedented quadruple less than a year ago. Two games, in fact.

Scarcely anyone predicted the Reds’ tribulations after they cruised to a 3-1 win against Man City in the Community Shield last July. Another Premier League title challenge was not just anticipated but expected. Yet it’s been the antithesis. Jurgen Klopp’s side will end the season without silverware and now face a battle to qualify for the Champions League.

A top-four finish is Liverpool’s principal target from now until May. It’ll be tall order but after a 2-0 victory over Wolves, the Reds’ chances of that achievement have been enhanced. Supporters will stay grounded, braced for demotion to the Europa League or even the ignominy of the Europa Conference League. However, there is quiet optimism building.

Liverpool might not have been at their best to defeat a Wolves side in the lower echelons of the table courtesy of goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah. But it was the Reds’ third league triumph in four games - with no a single goal conceded in that time. Klopp’s side are now six points outside of the top four and have a game in hand on Tottenham Hotspur.

In the defeat of Wolves, Darwin Nunez returned to the starting line-up after a shoulder injury ruled him out of last weekend’s dreary goalless stalemate at Crystal Palace. He wreaked havoc throughout and underlined the importance to the team. The stats show that, too.

When Nunez starts matches in the league, Liverpool boast a 64% win percentage in the Premier League. To put that into context, that is equivalent to 24 victories over the campaign - or 72 points. Add draws onto that tally and you’re looking close to the 80-point mark. That, unequivocally, would yield a Champions League finish.

Nunez has missed three top-flight games because of injury while he was forced to serve a three-match suspension at the beginning of the campaign when he petulantly lashed out at Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Nunez may not have added to his 12-goal tally against Wolves. A VAR review in the second period denied him of that. But in terms of an attacking performance, it was potent. No player on the pitch created more chances - all three were for Harvey Elliott.

The diminutive teenager lacked the cutting edge he hoped for - you could see that by his reactions. One header from a pinpoint Nunez cross went wide from close range while a well-struck half-volley that was teed-up by the chest of Nunez produced a fine save from Wolves keeper Jose Sa in the first half.

But Klopp may have unearthed a partnership that can blossom. The link-up play between Nunez and Elliott was highly encouraging. Both, you’d imagine will retain their berths against Manchester United on Sunday and combining in the final third could prove a tactic that Klopp looks to utilise more frequently.

Nunez also had three efforts of his own - albeit none really tested Sa. But three successful dribbles completed put the visitors on the back foot.

The 23-year-old has come under substantial scrutiny since arriving last summer. A price tag that could reach £85 million, replacing Sadio Mane and the comparisons to Erling Haaland have been the chief reasons. Yet it’s harsh to judge Nunez on goals alone. His role in this Liverpool team is far greater.

Meanwhile, there was a semblance of order in midfield that’s been lacking. For the first time, Klopp started the trio of Elliott, Fabinho and Stefan Bajcetic. The engine room is Wolves’ strength - it bragged Reds target Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves - yet Liverpool dominated.

Fabinho, who has looked jaded for the majority of the campaign, snapped and snarled away like the Fabinho of old. How Liverpool will yearn the Brazil international can keep that form up. Bajcetic again marvelled as his reputation continues on an upward trajectory. The 18-year is now a cast-iron starter ahead of seasoned veterans. Amid talk of a midfield rebuild, the Spaniard is one very much for the now and the long-term future.

Elliott’s had doubts placed over him in terms of whether he’s suited to operating in the middle of the park. Having two more defensive-minded players around him gave the England under-21 international more freedom.