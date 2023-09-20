Liverpool have confirmed their most popular player for name and number printing on shirts this summer.

Kopites are only too aware not to get carried away too soon. They have been stung when making the same mistake in the past.

El Hadji Diouf bagged a double on his Anfield debut in 2002. Supporters don’t need reminding of how his Liverpool career turned out. Bruno Cheyrou was dubbed the next Zinedine Zidane by Gerard Houllier upon his arrival in the same summer - yet would play just 48 times for the Reds. Meanwhile, the likes of Nuri Sahin and Lazar Markovic with lofty reputations. Both flattered to deceive.

There’s no doubt that shirts aplenty with Diouf, Cheyrou, Sahin, Markovic and plenty of others who’ve failed to hit the required have been sold in yesteryear. Those who have had them branded on the back with blanch upon reflection.

However, it seems different with Dominik Szoboszlai. If the 2023-24 season was to be stopped now, the midfielder would be plenty of fans’ selection as the Reds’ Player of the Year. Szboszlai has made a profound impact since signing from RB Leipzig in the summer. He has been a tour de force in Jurgen Klopp’s engine room as Liverpool have collected 13 points from their opening five games.

Kopites have been impressed - and that is reflected by Szoboszlai being the most popular player for name and number printing on Liverpool shirts this summer. It is a surprise, no doubt, that Mo Salah has been knocked off his perch. Salah is the Reds’ talisman bar none. But Szoboszlai’s opening to his Anfield career sees him usurp Salah on the list, with fellow summer signing Alexis Mac Allister in third spot

Of course, the fact that Szoboszlai was a new face will factor behind supporters’ reasoning. A new name always excites. But early performances - including his sublime strike in the 3-1 victory over Bournemouth - are likely to be a significant facet.

Indeed, the £60 million paid for the Hungary captain is so far looking astute. In a summer that saw Moises Ceicedo and Declan Rice join Chelsea and Arsenal respectively for fees in excess of £100 million - as well as Enzo Fernandez moving to Chelsea for a similar figure in January - Liverpool’s decision to meet Szoboszlai’s release clause, so far, has proven correct.

That fee was too expensive for Newcastle United, according to Eddie Howe before Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St James’ Park last month. “For sure we liked him,’ said Howe at his pre-match press conference. “He’s had a very good start to his career. He’s captain of his country at a really young age and that tells you about his mentality. He’s a very good technical player. It would have been quite an expensive purchase for us, so there is lots that goes into every transfer. But he is certainly one that we liked.”