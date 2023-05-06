Liverpool have obvious POTY candidate - and it’s not Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled for consistency this season, but one player has stood strong throughout.

Liverpool have endured a difficult season by their own usual high standards under Jurgen Klopp, but one player has stood out for his consistent performances throughout.

Liverpool are currently on a run of five straight wins in the league and are gunning for the top four in the Premier League after languishing in mid-table after Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In terms of the big individuals in Klopp’s team this season, Virgil van Dijk has endured more poor moments across this season than the rest combined, Fabinho has struggled to bring a consistent presence in midfield and the likes of Thiago, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have all struggled at times.

Star-man Mohamed Salah had been accused of having a slow season, but the Egyptian has still scored 29 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions. However, he still sits behind one individual in Red this season.

Alisson Becker has been Liverpool’s most dependable performer for the 2022/23 season thus far; often acting as a one-man blockade against teams who have managed to break through Liverpool’s midfield and defence with shocking ease at times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, he’s stood out more because Liverpool have been poor in midfield and in defence, which has resulted in more shots faced and a higher xG against them than what is usually seen.

They’ve conceded 42 so far in the league this season; for reference, they conceded 50 in Klopp’s first season in 2015/16 and even in their worst seasons (2017/18 & 2020/21) the most they conceded was 42.

It means they will most likely finish with the second worst defensive record when compared to Klopp’s eight seasons in charge of the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite that, Alisson has still managed 12 clean sheets in 34 games.

The most impressive statistic has been his goals prevented; according to FBref, Alisson has prevented +9.3 goals this season - that tops the league’s list ahead of Fulham’s Berndt Leno (8.4) and Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga (4.1).

Alisson, who is still only 30 years of age, has been a brilliant servant so far and has plenty of years left at this level and has no doubt been a shining, consistent light in an otherwise disappointing season for Liverpool.

Advertisement

Advertisement