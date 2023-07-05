Liverpool have been linked with yet another midfielder as their summer rebuild continues

Liverpool have ‘90 million euros ready’ to sign Federico Valverde who could find himself on the fringes at Real Madrid following the arrival of Jude Bellingham, according to reports in Spain.

The Reds have been in the market for new midfield additions this summer having already confirmed deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95m.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with a number of names, including Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Nice star Khéphren Thuram, Manu Kone of Borussia Mönchengladbach and, in recent days, Southampton youngster Roméo Lavia.

El Nacional report Liverpool have offered Valverde a potential route out of Madrid, with the Uruguayan facing competition from Bellingham as well as Toni Kroos , Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouaméni in the Los Blancos midfield.

The report also claims Klopp tried to sign the player last summer but was unsuccessful. However, the player’s departure could hinge on the future of Kylian Mbappé who has been linked with Madrid amid uncertainty over his Paris Saint-Germain future.

Valverde played 56 times for Madrid last term, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists - and AS report his exploits combined with the added competition for places at the Santiago Bernabéu have peaked the interest of Premier League clubs.

AS adds he has rejected an approach from Chelsea as he is said to be keen to fight for his place. However, El Nacional claim a sizeable offer from Liverpool may prove too good for Madrid to turn down.

The 24-year-old started his career with Peñarol in his home country before being signed by Real Madrid in 2016. He started out in the club’s B team before spening time on loan with Deportivo La Coruña.