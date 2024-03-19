Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool embracing Trey Nyoni of Liverpool at the end of the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on February 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

It's been a year that Trey Nyoni probably didn't even imagine.

However, such has been his hurtling progress, the midfielder has gone from finishing his GSCEs to rubbing shoulders with some of the world's best players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nyoni joined Liverpool from Leicester City last summer. He made the move to the Reds' academy, initially linking up with the under-18s. In total, he's recorded three goals and one assist in seven appearances for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's outfit.

But such has been Nyoni's progress, he has spent the majority of his time playing with the under-21s. He's made nine outings for Barry Lewtas' side, scoring once.

Evidently, Nyoni caught the eye of Liverpool's coaches very quickly as it was as early as October that Nyoni was first spotted training with Jurgen Klopp's first team. He was involved in a session ahead of a Europa League clash against Toulouse, although was not eligible to be involved because of UEFA squad rules.

There was a place on the bench for Nyoni when Liverpool earned a 3-0 victory against Brentford in the Premier League the following month, though. He was also an unused substitute in a 2-1 triumph over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round. It then got even better for Nyoni as he was required for Wembley duty. Amid an injury crisis, the teenager was part of the match-day squad for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. Virgil van Dijk's last-gasp header in extra-time yielded the first piece of silverware - and Nyoni got his hands on a winners' medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just three days later, Nyoni was handed his maiden senior outing. With 12 minutes remaining, he was introduced off the bench 3-0 triumph against Southampton as he became Liverpool's youngster FA Cup appearance-maker aged 16 years, eight months and eight days in the process.

And during the international break, Nyoni has been fast-tracked yet again. He's been named in the England under-18 squad for the Pinatar Super Cup that takes place in Spain. That's despite the youngster still being eligible for the under-17s and was left out of their squad for November's international break.

Amara Nallo, who is 17 and joined Liverpool from West Ham United last summer, is also in the squad. The centre-back featured on the bench for the Reds' 1-1 draw against Premier League title rivals Manchester City amid injuries to Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.

Jayden Danns, who bagged twice in the Southampton win and recently signed a new long-term deal at Anfield, is also in the young Lions' set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad