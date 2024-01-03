Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's set to be a quiet January transfer window for Liverpool - in terms of incomings anyway.

The Reds won't be afraid to dip into the winter market if the right player becomes available. Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are the prime examples. However, there will not be significant arrivals when it comes to bolstering Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Decisions will still need to be made, however. Already, Liverpool have made two of them. Fabio Carvalho's loan spell at RB Leipzig was cut short because of a lack of game-time. The attacking midfielder made 16 appearances for the Bundesliga side yet was firmly on the periphery of things.

Meanwhile, the Reds broke Dundee fans' hearts when they decided to recall Owen Beck. The 21-year-old was thriving for the Scottish Premiership club, recording two goals and two assists in 20 appearances. Yet with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both sidelined, Beck returns to provide cover.

In truth, the pair may not be the only loanees who are also brought back to Anfield prematurely. Liverpool will be assessing each situation - and there could be more players who have temporary moves away from the Reds curtailed.

Calvin Ramsay

The right-back has endured a difficult 18 months since moving south of the border. Regarded as one of Scotland's brightest talents, Liverpool paid a fee of up to £6.5 million for Ramsay from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022. A back issue was discovered during his medical, which ruled him out for the early part of last season. And after making two appearances for the Reds, including a full debut against Derby County in the Carabao, a knee injury he then sustained in February required surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was not a surprise Ramsay was loaned out ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Regular minutes are what the 20-year-old required and Preston North End opted to recruit him for the season. Yet the 20-year-old has continued to be plagued by issues at the Championship club, including a bout of Covid. Ramsay is now fit and available but is being overlooked by Lilywhites manager Ryan Lowe, having been omitted from the past six match-day squads.

Lowe said: "Ramsay is fit and available. He had Covid, so was a little bit out and the squad was the squad. We kept the squad we felt was probably needed and he just didn’t make the squad. They’ve just got to make sure they are all ready, Calvin included."

Given Ramsay was recruited with an eye on the future, Liverpool will be wary that regular action will be required so he does not stagnate.

Rhys Williams

Klopp will forever be indebted to the performances of the academy product during the 2020-21 season. Amid an injury crisis, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all sidelined, Williams - along with Nat Phillips - stepped up magnificently to help Liverpool miraculously qualify for the Champions League by finishing third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the 22-year-old hasn't kicked on how some might have expected. He spent 2022-23 on loan at Swansea and Blackpool where he amassed a combined total of 25 appearances.

A switch to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen was supposed to reignite his career. However, after half a season at Pittodrie, Williams has made a solitary outing. He sustained an injury in pre-season and hasn't been able to force his way into the Dons' plans since.

James Balagizi

The midfielder has represented England from under-16 to under-20 level. However, Balagizi is another who has been impacted by setbacks. He spent the first half of last term at League Two outfit Crawley and scored two goals in 16 appearances before he was forced to have a period on the sidelines.