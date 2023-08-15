Liverpool have two alternative Premier League midfield options after double blow - gallery
Liverpool’s midfield state of play and transfer options assessed after Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.
It’s a position that Jurgen Klopp will scarcely be comfortable with. The summer transfer window shuts in just 16 days’ time - yet a new defensive midfielder continues to elude.
After the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson - to Saudi Arabia sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively - the Reds are short of options in the engine room.
And despite the 2023-24 Premier League already commencing, Jurgen Klopp is still to find a replacement. Of course, Liverpool have been trying. They made a £110 British record offer for Moises Caicedo that was accepted by Brighton. However, Caicedo opted to join Chelsea.
The London club also look set to beat the Reds to Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. Klopp’s side had three offers culminating at £45 million rebuffed by Southampton.
Now Liverpool will have to turn their attention elsewhere - and here’s a look at the potential midfielders who could still be targeted.