It’s a position that Jurgen Klopp will scarcely be comfortable with. The summer transfer window shuts in just 16 days’ time - yet a new defensive midfielder continues to elude.

After the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson - to Saudi Arabia sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively - the Reds are short of options in the engine room.

And despite the 2023-24 Premier League already commencing, Jurgen Klopp is still to find a replacement. Of course, Liverpool have been trying. They made a £110 British record offer for Moises Caicedo that was accepted by Brighton. However, Caicedo opted to join Chelsea.

The London club also look set to beat the Reds to Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. Klopp’s side had three offers culminating at £45 million rebuffed by Southampton.

Now Liverpool will have to turn their attention elsewhere - and here’s a look at the potential midfielders who could still be targeted.

1 . Joao Palhinha - Fulham The Portugal international enjoyed a fine maiden season at Craven Cottage after arriving from Sporting CP last summer, making 40 appearances and scored four goals. However, reports have suggested that a £60m price tag has been slapped on Palhinha’s head. That is a significant fee for a player who is already aged 28.

2 . Cheick Doucoure - Crystal Palace Another player who enjoyed an encouraging first season in the Premier League, making 35 outings. However, Palace reportedly slapped a £70m price tag on him when Liverpool were linked earlier in the summer. He is still only 23, however, so meets the Reds’ preferred model. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

3 . Tyler Adams - Leeds United The USA international has just £20m release clause, which Chelsea did meet before opting against a move. But Adams had a severe hamstring injury at the end of last season and hasn’t made an appearance since March so there would be doubts as to when he’ll again be fully fit.