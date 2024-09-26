Rodri is reportedly set to miss the remainder of the 2024/25 season due to the knee injury he sustained against Arsenal. | Getty Images

Diogo Jota scored twice in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory over West Ham.

Arne Slot believes that managing Diogo Jota’s minutes will be key to ensuring he does not have another sustained period on the Liverpool sidelines.

The forward plundered a double in the Reds’ 5-1 victory over West Ham United in the Carabao Cup third round. Jota netted the equaliser in the first half before calmly putting Liverpool ahead four minutes into the second half when slipped through on goal.

The Portugal international is regarded as the best finisher at the club and is a fans’ favourite. But Jota has also had his frustrations with injury since arriving from Wolves for £44 million in 2020. Last term, he had three different spells on the treatment table.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Slot believes that rotation will be important to ensure that Jota can avoid any setbacks - and luck will be required. The Liverpool head coach said: “Rotate. I think we are trying to manage his minutes like the others in the best possible way, but we also try to prepare them during the week and during the first months of pre-season to prepare them for so many games in the Premier League.

“Sometimes there are small margins, sometimes you can be unlucky as well. If you saw what happened with Rodri (who suffered knee ligament damage in Manchester City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal). That is so, so unlucky for him. It’s trying to prepare them in the best possible way, but in the end, you need a bit of luck as well. What the players can do is be as professional as possible, live in the best possible way for their career and I think that's what they've done till now and what they are doing at the moment - and we, as a staff, try to prepare them in the best possible way to go without injuries through this period.”