He’s a hero among Kopites with his name firmly etched into Anfield folklore.

In terms of iconic Liverpool moments, Divock Origi has a fair few on the highlight reel. His goal in the famous 2019 Champions League semi-final victory against Barcelona is what comes to fans’ minds first. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quick corner, Origi’s strike earned the Reds a 4-0 victory - ensuring they produced an almost comeback from a three-goal deficit following defeat at the Nou Camp - and booked their spot in the final.

Origi would again make his mark in the 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur that saw Jurgen Klopp’s side crowned European champions for a sixth time. The Belgium wrapped up the triumph in Madrid in the 87th minute with a cool strike to ensure there was no nervous finish.

His bizarre 96th-minute winner following Jordan Pickford’s error to earn a 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby in December 2018 is also fondly remembered by supporters.

But since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2021-22 season, following 41 goals in 175 appearances, Origi - much like many of his ex-Anfield team-mates who have departed - has struggled.

The striker joined AC Milan on a free transfer where he hoped for regular action. Yet two years later, he is surplus to requirements. In the 2022-23 campaign, he netted just three goals in 36 games for the San Siro outfit. Last term, he returned to the Premier League when moving to Nottingham Forest on loan - yet netted just once in 22 games.

Origi is now back at Milan where he has two years left on his contract. But the 29-year-old is not part of the Rossoneri’s plans for the upcoming campaign. Despite Milan being short of a striker after the exit of Olivier Giroud to Los Angeles FC, Origi will not be getting a look-in.