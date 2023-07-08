Register
‘Confirmed’ - Liverpool hold ‘concrete talks’ as European giants drop out of transfer race

Liverpool. Arsenal and Chelsea are all monitoring Romeo Lavia.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 8th Jul 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST

Liverpool remain in ‘concrete talks’ about signing Romeo Lavia.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Anfield. Lavia is widely expected to depart Southampton in the transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 19-year-old was one of the Saints’ standout performers last term, making a total of 34 appearances in all competitions. Lavia is also a full Belgium international, having won his first cap in March.

Liverpool have already recruited Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai - from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively - for a combined fee of £95 million. But with Thiago Alcantara’s somewhat in doubt, having attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, the Reds may look to add to their options in the middle of the park.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also admirers - while Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Barcelona have been priced out of a move. Southampton are said to want around £50 million for Lavia - and Klopp is a big fan.

Plettenberg wrote on Twitter: “Roméo #Lavia, there are still concrete talks with Chelsea, Arsenal, especially with Liverpool as Klopp is a big fan! Been told that his price tag is around £50m this summer!

“Confirmed: Barcelona was targeting the 19 y/o but his price is not affordable for Barca this summer.”

