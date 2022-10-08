All the latest Liverpool transfer speculation.

Liverpool head into Sunday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal looking for a vast improvement in their recent domestic fortunes.

The Reds have taken just 10 points from their opening seven matches of the campaign, and had to settle for a frustrating 3-3 draw in their most recent top flight outing, against Brighton last weekend.

Reflecting on his side’s recent fortunes, Jurgen Klopp said: “Teams worked out how you can play against us when we are not at our best.

“Other teams have worked out how to play against us for years but it still didn’t work out for them because we were exceptional in the things we did. But in the moments when you are not exceptional then it looks like…

“In our best games I could show you the parts where we could have had problems - here here, here. But we didn’t because we put so much pressure on the opposition that they couldn’t find these spaces, that’s the risk you take.”

Before the Reds’ trip to North London, however, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to work through...

Liverpool “outsiders” for Bellingham

Liverpool have been overtaken by Manchester City and Chelsea in the race to sign teenage sensation Jude Bellingham, according to Bild.

The German outlet suggest that the Reds are now “outsiders” to lure the Borussia Dortmund midfielder to the Premier League, with both Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter’s respective sides emerging as favourites to secure his services.

Bellingham continues to impress for both club and country, and is being widely touted for a high-profile move next year.

James Pearce of The Athletic has previously expressed concerns over whether or not Liverpool would be able to afford the vast transfer fee that the England international is likely to command.

Klopp eyes Rice

In the event of his side missing out on Bellingham, Football Insider report that Jurgen Klopp could turn his attention to West Ham star Declan Rice.

The outlet claim that the Reds hold a “strong interest” in the 23-year-old, and are eager to make a “marquee” midfield signing next summer.

It is understood that Liverpool were interested in the player this year, but Anfield chiefs were not willing to provide the funds needed to complete a deal.