Liverpool are already making plans ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have reportedly ‘held talks’ with Monaco over the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to 90min.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the midfielder in recent months and it looks like Jurgen Klopp sees the midfielder as a priority after he extended his stay at Anfield last week.

Tchouameni has emerged as one of Europe’s bright talents after becoming a regular in Monaco’s starting line-up, as well as earning eight international caps with France since August.

The 22-year-old’s impressive form has led to a host of clubs showing interest in his signature and it is thought that Liverpool and Real Madrid are leading the race.

While the Merseyside club are already in negotiations over a deal, the report claims that Monaco will demand £50 million for their prized asset.

Given the potential Tchouameni has on offer, the Frenchman’s price tag could prove to be a bargain in years to come, though it is unclear whether Liverpool will be keen to pay up - especially given their reported interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Klopp’s side have long been linked with the England international and it is thought that they are targeting both Bellingham and Tchouameni to bolster their midfield.