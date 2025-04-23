Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool almost have two hands on the Premier League trophy as Arsenal host Crystal Palace on Wednesday

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool players will gather together on Wednesday night to watch Arsenal’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace in the event that the Reds could be confirmed as champions.

If the Gunners lose to Palace at the Emirates Stadium, Liverpool’s place as title winners will be confirmed with five games to spare for Arne Slot’s side. If Arsenal win, then Liverpool know that one more victory will be enough to seal top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gunners’ game with Crystal Palace has been moved forward due to the Eagles’ participation in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend. It means Liverpool could be crowned champions without kicking a ball. It would resemble scenes from 2020 when the squad gathered together to watch Manchester City take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The home side won the game, which proved enough for Liverpool to seal their first league title in 30 years. Supporters have had a much shorter wait this time around, with Slot set to lead the Reds to their second league title in five years.

What happens if Arsenal and Crystal Palace draw?

While an Arsenal loss will be enough for Liverpool to be crowned champions, a draw for the Gunners would not quite be enough for Liverpool to be officially crowned champions on Wednesday. A draw would move Arsenal to 67 points and allow them to achieve a maximum of 79 points. Liverpool are currently on 79 and have a goal difference that is 10 greater. It means that just one draw in their last five games would be enough to secure the title if Arsenal were to draw.

The Reds take on Tottenham Hotspur this weekend before travelling to Chelsea at the start of May. They then welcome Arsenal to Anfield before finishing the season with games at Brighton and Hove Albion and at home to Crystal Palace. An Arsenal win would of course mean that three points is still required for Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gunners have won their last six games against Palace, dating back to August 2022. Their last defeat was a 3-0 loss at Selhurst Park in April 2022. They have beaten Oliver Glasner’s side 3-2 in the Carabao Cup this campaign and 5-1 in the Premier League.

What has Mikel Arteta said about Liverpool being on cusp of Premier League title

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked about Liverpool getting ready to celebrate winning the title. He responded: “Our incentive is to win our game and do our best to continue with the round that we are in right now. The rest we cannot control.”

If Liverpool win the title on Wednesday, it means they will receive a guard of honour from Tottenham this weekend. Asked if that would provide a morsel of consolation, Arteta said: “I think you're going too far. I'm too focused on the match I think.”

Arsenal do have a Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain to factor in next week and asked what it could mean for his team selection, the Arsenal boss added: “The amount of options that we have is not that many, especially because of where some of the players are coming and the amount of minutes that they can play. But it's good to have a little gap because we are really short in numbers.”