Ibrahima Konate's Liverpool future remains up in the air. | Getty Images

Ibrahima Konate remains a firm target for those at Real Madrid.

Liverpool are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window, which could present plenty of interesting avenues for the Premier League champions.

The Reds are still keen on bringing near-miss signing Marc Guehi to Anfield, after his deal broke down in the final hours. They also have their eye on his Crystal Palace teammate Adam Wharton, with midfield and defence now the focus for Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side is also being observed by rival clubs, none more than Real Madrid. After signing Trent Alexander-Arnold for a minimal fee this year, they are looking to strike again for Ibrahima Konate this time.

Liverpool could be handed Ibrahima Konate boost

It’s no secret that Madrid are admirers of Konate and are looking to bring him to Spain once his contract runs out on Merseyside. The France international is now well into the final 12 months of his terms and doubt over his future is growing rapidly.

There is another high profile centre-back who has been made available to Madrid, though, and he will also be free to sign in the summer of 2026.

According to Marca, Konate’s international teammate Dayot Upamecano has been linked with the Bernabeu ‘for many years’, even before his move to Bayern Munich.

Now, with his contract in Germany ticking down, he is ‘once again’ looking in Madrid’s direction and is ‘eager to fulfil his dream’ of playing for Los Blancos. Upamecano is said to have relayed this to his agent, who has set to work trying to make it happen.

Real Madrid have made a habit of signing household names on free contracts and Upamecano is one of the latest ‘top-level’ players in that category to emerge on the radar.

Should Xabi Alonso’s side sign Upamecano first, they may not be in so much of a rush to sign Konate. As things stand, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are both out of contract next summer but they also have Eder Militao and former Liverpool target Dean Huijsen, who has become an immediate starter.

It has also been reported that Guehi is now eyeing a move to Real Madrid over Liverpool. Should he snub the Reds, that could also decrease Konate’s chances.

Will Ibrahima Konate sign a new Liverpool contract?

It remains uncertain whether Konate will remain a Liverpool player beyond next summer. A number of contrasting reports have emerged in recent works, with some suggesting he has already agreed personal terms with Real Madrid.

However, an update from Ben Jacobs in August claimed that ‘dialogue is continuing’ between the club and player, as the Reds are eager to see him commit his future to Anfield.

“Liverpool are in active talks to renew Ibrahima Konate's contract. Nothing agreed yet, but LFC are still trying for an extension,” Jacobs wrote on social media.

The Reds have been trying to agree new terms with Konate for almost a year now, having made him a priority towards the end of 2024. However, talks took a back seat when Liverpool shifted focus to tying down Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who both signed new deals in April.

