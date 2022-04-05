John Barnes is hopeful that West Ham midfielder Declan Rice will join Liverpool in the summer.

Liverpool have enjoyed yet another brilliant league campaign under Jurgen Klopp and still look set to battle it out for Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League glory.

The team has been superb over the past few years, however one position the Reds look keen to strengthen is the midfield.

Fabinho and Thiago are irreplacable in the centre of the park, but it is the third midfield spot that is yet to be taken permanently.

One name that Liverpool have been heavily linked with recently is Declan Rice.

The West Ham star has been one of the best midfielders in England this season and has also continued to shine for his country over the past year or so.

While the Merseyside club have been linked with a number of different midfielders, ex-player John Barnes has backed a move for Rice.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Barnes said: “Rice would fit the profile of what Liverpool want. He’s a hard-working, strong midfield player who can win tackles, break things up, defend well, and that’s the profile they look for.

“He probably wouldn’t suit a team like Man City, but he can break the game up, cover the full backs if they go up and down, so he would suit Liverpool.

“But he’s at West Ham and Liverpool haven’t made a bid for him, so it’s speculation. If it happens it’s a great acquisition.”

Liverpool would certainly be a hard club to turn down for Rice, however it looks like it would be a tough move for the Reds to complete given his price tag.

Rice’s form, as well as the two years remaining on his contract, has led to the London club setting a whopping asking price of £150 million on his head.