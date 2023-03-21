The young keeper has impressed in Belgium and could secure a move away this summer.

Liverpool are interested in signing Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht in the summer, according to reports. The 20-year-old has impressed in the Belgium league and has earned his first international call-up to the Netherlands national squad.

With previous reports stating that Kelleher could leave this summer to seek out regular first-team football, Liverpool are preparing to cover his departure by recruiting a solid back-up to Alisson Becker - with the potential to one day take over the reigns in the first-team.

According to Belgium media outlet HLN, Liverpool are interested in signing the young keeper, and manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be ‘charmed’ by Verbruggen.

The Belgian club want to keep him for at least another and consider him to be a strong asset in their squad, however, they may be forced to part ways due to financial restrictions.

Verbruggen recently spoke out about his future and said: “Will I still play here next season? That is a very direct question.

“You know, I’m really not into that yet. June is still so far away, dude. I want to keep performing with Anderlecht first and then we’ll see. I am happy and well surrounded at this club.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen also complimented the youngster by stating recently that: “If I’m a top European club and I have the money to spend, I wouldn’t hesitate.”

Verbruggen signed for Anderlecht in 2020 from NAC Breda for a fee of £300k and has accumulated 25 appearances so far, conceding 29 goals whilst managing eight clean sheets.

