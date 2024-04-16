Liverpool could be in the market for a new back-up goalkeeper this summer with reports suggesting they remain interested in Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson.

Current No.2 Caoimhin Kelleher has done a commendable job filling in for Alisson in recent weeks, with the Brazilian out since February after suffering a serious hamstring injury. The Irishman has regularly stepped in seamlessly at Anfield, with his performances attracting interest from across the Premier League.

Kelleher would undoubtedly be No.1 at the majority of top-flight clubs and remains on the radar of Nottingham Forest, who were interested in January, and Scottish Premiership giants Celtic. The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool would not stand in the 25-year-old’s way this summer with work already underway to identify his replacement.

Liverpool will hope to bring in a decent fee for Kelleher, whose price-tag has only risen in recent weeks amid a strong period covering for the injured Alisson. And that money could be used to land Patterson, who is attracting plenty of interest.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay at Sunderland, playing every single minute of league football over the last two campaigns. This season has seen him earn 13 clean sheets from 43 appearances, form that is thought to have caught the eye of top-flight outfits.

Previous reports have also named Arsenal as a potential suitor, with the Gunners potentially eyeing a back-up goalkeeper amid uncertainty surrounding Aaron Ramsdale. Championship pair Leeds United and Leicester City are also thought to be interested in the England under-21 international, who is valued between £10-20m.

